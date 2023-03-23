Montgomery County judge picked for attorney's attempted sexual battery case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An out-of-county judge will preside over a defense attorney's attempted sexual battery case.
Montgomery County Superior Court 1 Judge Heather Barajas was appointed by the Indiana Supreme Court after Tippecanoe County judges recused themselves from the case to avoid any possible conflicts of interest.
That's because Earl McCoy has argued cases in each of their courts in the past.
As we've reported, McCoy is accused of forcing himself on an employee in May 2022. The employee reported the incident to police one month later.
The case was under investigation by a special prosecutor before a formal charge was filed earlier this month.
McCoy has yet to be booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail. A status conference is set for April 21.