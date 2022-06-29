 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Montgomery County holds first-ever active shooter simulation

  • Updated
  • 0
Montgomery County active shooter simulation

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Montgomery County held its first-ever active shooter simulation Wednesday afternoon at Crawfordsville High School. 

On Wednesday, three years of planning came to fruition. Grant money from the state's Department of Homeland Security was used to plan and facilitate the exercise for about 6 law enforcement and first-responder agencies. 

"With today's world, we have to do our due diligence with all of our schools," Shari Harrington, Montgomery County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director, said.

This fake scenario comes just weeks after real mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas sparked national conversation and outrage. 

"This is something that we hope never happens in this area," Sergeant Jeremy Piers of the Indiana State Police said. "But, if it does, we want to make sure our first responders and law enforcement are prepared to the best of their ability."  

The scenario at hand was that the school resource officer had removed the threat of one active shooter at the high school. Crawfordsville Police then start clearing the school while about 20 actors from the Community Emergency Response team covered in fake wounds yell for help. They were eventually removed from the building and given medical care. One actor was taken away from the scene in a helicopter. 

Harrington told News 18 that even with a slow start to the scenario, their goals were met.  

"All I can do is help our local officials get ready to do what they're doing," she said. "We want a resilient community." 

Another active shooter drill like this is not planned anytime soon. Data is now being gathered from participants to decide what worked well and what did not. The results will be shared with other first response agencies and schools. 

"Such a large-scale event like this takes multiple years to put together, and I'm sure it won't be the last one that we do," Piers said.