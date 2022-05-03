Monica Casanova wins Fairfield Township Trustee's Democratic primary

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Monica Casanova has won the Democratic nomination for Fairfield Township Trustee.
Monica received 59.6% of the total votes against opponents Taletha Coles and Rocky Hession.
The trajectory of Fairfield Township changes now that it's embattled incumbent has been voted out of office. While Casanova celebrates the win, she recognizes tonight's vote is a referendum on the township's current leadership.
Casanova garnered nearly 700 votes easily outpacing Hession and Coles.
She says residents are ready to see a new face in the office. Now, she faces Republican April O'Brien, who was unopposed in the primary.
Both candidates said they're pushing for more transparency, and they also want to reestablish important social services in the area.
Rocky Hession had the second highest percentage of votes at 29%, followed by Taletha Coles by 11.4%.
Casanova notes her win is a big step forward for Latinas in the county. O'Brien adds she wants to reestablish a good relationship with Lafayette Fire Department.
