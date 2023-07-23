Money Magazine Names Wabash the Best College

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Wabash College is recently named as the best college in America by Money Magazine.
The private college was up against more than 700 colleges and universities nationwide being looked at by the magazine.
The company looked for certain features for the recognition including graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid, and alumni salaries in developing a star-based ratings system.
Money Magazine mentioned the College has a low student-faculty ratio, dual-degree opportunities, a large amount of student clubs and organizations, strong financial aid, and other qualities.
"It's always a nice recognition to be honored by outside entities that value what you do. I mean certainly rankings are important to provide some information to people who are interested in going to college. So, the fact that someone as reputable as Money Magazine has us as one of the 700 best colleges in America is certainly a feather in our cap. One of the things that sets us apart is we are intimate. 850 students with an emphasis on teaching and where you get to know your professor by name and they in turn know you very well as well. So I mean, part of it is that interesting relationship and the intimacy that's here on our campus no doubt with certainly teaching and there's also great opportunities," said Wabash College's Director of Marketing and Media Relations Richard Paige.