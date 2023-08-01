Mom charged with theft, fraud weeks before murder-suicide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is learning about the criminal history of a mother who killed her daughter before killing herself.
Prosecutors charged 43-year-old Tracy Bondurant with theft and fraud weeks before the homicide.
Bondurant was accused of withdrawing more than $53,000 from a relative's bank account over the course of three years.
She reportedly told detectives she got the bank information while writing an insurance policy for her sister.
As we've reported, officials say Bondurant shot her 5-year-old daughter Rayleigh Bloyd in the head before turning the gun on herself.
Their bodies were found Thursday afternoon inside her home in the 100 block of Kincaid Drive.