Mom charged with murder is set to stand trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman accused of beating her 3-year-old child to death is set to stand trial next week.
As we've reported, Crystal Cox and her boyfriend, Jermaine Garnes, were charged with murder last year in connection to the death of Zeus Cox.
According to court documents, police and medics last July found the toddler unresponsive, lying on the bedroom floor inside a home on Howell Street.
Police also noticed bruises covering his body.
The couple also faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery and battery resulting in death of a person less than 14 years old.