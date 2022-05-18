Mom charged with murder called 'unfit and abusive'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A verdict is expected Thursday in the jury trial against a Lafayette mother charged with murder and neglect.
Crystal Cox and her boyfriend, Jermaine Garnes, are accused of killing her 3-year-old son, Zeus Cox.
On Wednesday, family members of Cox didn't hold back, calling her abusive and deceptive.
Zeus Cox was placed back in his mother's care just a month before his death, according to testimony from two of his aunts.
Police and medics in July found the child dead inside an apartment at 1200 Howell Street.
As News 18 reported, a medical examiner noted the boy's extensive bruising and internal injuries. But Crystal Cox told detectives the bruises came from slips and falls.
They lived together with Garnes and his son. The 10-year-old boy told jurors on Tuesday, during the first day of the trial, that his dad punched Zues Cox in the chest shortly before the toddler's death.
Zues Cox lived at his great-grandmothers house for several months last year. His aunt, Cynthia Emery, told jurors her sister was "unfit and abusive."
Prosecutor Cassidy Laux asked Emery if she was surprised by her nephew's death. She answered, "No," before her defense attorney, Kirk Freeman, could make an objection, which was sustained by Judge Randy Williams.
Another aunt, Josephine Cox, says her sister would hit and cuss at her nephew, whom she suspected was autistic.
"I wanted her to be a better mother to him," she told jurors.
The aunts said Cox's explanations for her son's injuries didn't add up, and they were worried once the toddler was placed back in her care.
"I did not feel comfortable her taking care of him again," Emery said.
The prosecution and defense both rested their cases on Wednesday.
Freeman also moved to dismiss several charges, including murder, arguing the evidence was insufficient to show his client's voluntary role in the crime.
Williams took the motion under advisement and is expected to make a ruling Wednesday afternoon.
Closing arguments and deliberations begin Thursday morning.