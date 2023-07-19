Mom charged after accidental shooting at Romney Meadows

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A mother is charged after an accidental shooting at Romney Meadows.
As we've reported, the May shooting happened in the 3000 block of Mount Court.
Jalynn Artis, 21, faces neglect and pot possession charges.
Records show she hasn't yet been arrested or booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.
Prosecutors say her 3-year-old boy got hold of a gun and shot her and 23-year-old Trayshaun Smith in the foot.
Smith was extradited to Cook County on a Chicago-area murder warrant.
Court documents cite conflicting stories of how the boy got the gun.
A friend who drove the wounded pair to the hospital said the three were upstairs when the boy found the gun under a dresser and accidentally fired it.
Artis told detectives she was downstairs when she heard a bang, looked down and realized she was shot in the foot.
Smith said he was shot outside and got a ride to the hospital from a stranger, who happened to have another gunshot victim in the car.