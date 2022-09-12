'Mollie the calming cow' helps Cole Elementary students and staff

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The newest addition at Cole Elementary isn't something you'd typically see in a school building, but students are excited to get to know their new calming animal, Mollie the calming cow.
Mollie is a Micro Mini-Highland, and her cattle breed originates from the Scottish Highlands.
She is three months old, stands about 35 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.
As a mini, this is about as big as she will get.
The calf comes from the farm of Ben and Ellen DeFreese. Ellen teaches third grade at the school.
Mollie will appear at Cole throughout the school year.