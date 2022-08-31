Mohr powers No. 1 Harrison past No. 4 Zionsville

After a big win over Carmel, Harrison continues their streak and defeats Zionsville, 3-2.
It was a top five matchup at Harrison High School with the Raiders ranked number one and the Eagles ranked number four.
Aaron Gu, a U.S. Naval Academy tennis commit, played at one singles for the Raiders.
Gu defeated his opponent, William Cramer, 6-3 and then 6-1.
"We knew it was going to be a battle and we were just going to take every match point-by-point," Gu said. "When we play we don't think that we're number one, we're just a regular team who just fights for every point and fights for every ball."
Gu said he struggled at the beginning of the match, but was able to fix his mistakes and get in the zone.
"I was a little shaky and made a couple of errors," Gu said. "At the end of the first set I cleaned it up and just cruised and played my game."
With this win, Harrison will stay at the top. Gu talked about how every win is important for the Raiders confidence throughout the season.
"This was our first big match, as a number one ranked team, we didn't know it was going to happen, and we came through and I'm just so happy that we did," Gu said.
Head Coach of the Harrison boys tennis team, Chas Bradley, described how amazing season has been so far and how proud she is of her team. Harrison was initially ranked No. 2 in the state in the preseason, but after upsetting No. 1 Carmel, the Raiders took the throne.
"We've just rolled with the momentum," Bradley said. "I have three seniors who start the lineup at one, two and three singles, and it has been great watching them mature into great young men and great tennis players."
The three seniors stepped up against Zionsville, each winning their respective match and giving Harrison the 3-2 win.
"Today just shows the perseverance and the drive and the focus that they have," Bradley said. "All three play tennis all year round and work really hard on their games."
When it comes to being ranked number one in the state, Bradley reminds her team that every opponent is going to come after them, and they need to stay focused.
When Harrison and Zionsville were tied at 2-2, all eyes were on Landon Mohr at three singles. In the deciding match, Bradley reminded him to be quick on his feet and dictate the points.
"Anticipate the ball coming off of his racket," Bradley said. "See if it is going to come deep or come short, and get the balls in your strike zone."
Mohr admitted that he underestimated his Zionsville opponent. He expected an easy win, but suddenly found himself in a nail-biting final match.
"I had my team behind my back, cheering me on," Mohr said. "I was really nervous that first set but then was more relaxed for those final two."
"Landon played unbelievable," Gu said. "We all got behind him and cheered our hearts out. I'm so happy for him and so happy for our guys for this huge team win."
Mohr said how excited he helped his team keep their perfect record and stay number one in the state. So excited, that he would do it all again.
"I want to play that match again," Mohr said. "It was just amazing."
Mohr won his sets 5-7, 6-1 and 6-3 at three singles. Fellow senior Isaac Flanery won 6-1 and 6-4 at two singles.
The Raiders will be back in action against McCutcheon on September 7th.