Modest turnout so far for Purdue's 'civics literacy' test

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than 150 students have passed Purdue University's controversial civics knowledge test.
As News 18 reported, members of this year's freshmen class are the first that must pass the test before graduation. The test's pass rate stands at about 97 percent.
More than 4,000 students have completed an approved course as part of the civics requirement.
Provost Jay Akridge says those numbers are right where officials hoped they would be toward the end of the first year.
"We'll certainly see the numbers move pretty quickly higher and we'll be advising our students to complete this as soon as they can so they don't wait until their senior year and have something they need to do right at the last moment," he says.
Purdue's Board of Trustees recently approved the civics literacy requirements for its regional campuses. Those students must also pass the knowledge test before graduation.