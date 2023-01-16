MLK Jr. celebration at Downtown Tippecanoe Public Library

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— Today marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day meaning it's a day to honor the Civil Rights Leader known for his work on ending racial segregation.
The annual Holiday held every third Monday of January has been celebrated each year since 2002 at the Downtown Tippecanoe Public Library. This year it's finally back at the library after being at the LUM Center last year.
Early this afternoon the library is inviting everyone in the community to a celebration of Dr.Kings life in the Dorothy N. Mcallister Meeting Rooms.
Long-time Lafayette local Jean A. Wright is the keynote speaker along with Lydia Wells who will offer closing thoughts. There will also be time for attendees to share memories and join in a group sing.
"Well I think as a public library we want to be able to share information with people, and certainly information about this particular federal holiday. It still impacts what we do and how we live day to day as human beings. It's an important day, Dr. King did quiet a bit for our country- he and others that he worked with," says County Librarian Jos N. Holman.
Holman also invites everyone to check out the facilities books, documentaries, movies and resources about the King family today or anytime.
The event starts today at 11 a.m. and will last about an hour with light refreshments following the program.
The Downtown library where it is being held is located at 627 South Street.