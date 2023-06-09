Mitchell's Mexican Grill Coming Back Soon

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) - A fire forced Mitchell's Mexican Grill in Delphi to close for a week, but the restaurant has their eyes set on reopening next Wednesday.
They say lightning doesn't strike the same place twice, but for Mitchell's Mexican Grill, that's not the case. Mitchell's owner, Cory Dunbar, says this is the second Sunday since 2015 that the 100 year old building has taken a business closing beating.
"We got lucky again that something happened on a Sunday. Back in 2015, like I said this building is 100 years old. It had old plaster ceilings that were just above the drop ceilings. And on a Sunday, just decided it would cave in," he said.
The day of the fire, the cleaning crew was working on the asphalt around the building.
"Just where the asphalt meets the building there's some crevasses. They think they caught some maybe old grass clippings, some old straw trash, wrappers, maybe something that was down in there they couldn't see," Dunbar said.
Dunbar said if the firefighters didn't arrive immediately, the damage would have been a lot worse.
"They called in everybody. It was good to see that community support. I knew almost every single one of them that showed up," he said.
Mitchell's closed for the following week after the fire, and the million dollar question everybody wants to know is when they will reopen?
"We're really pushing for Wednesday of next week. Hopefully we can get that smell out of there and getting smelling like tacos before long," Dunbar said.
He says they have to remodel and repaint the back room that caught on fire.