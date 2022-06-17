 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mitch Daniels releases statement regarding John Dennis' diagnosis

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue President Mitch Daniels

President Daniels proposes three solutions to decreasing student debt, other than student loan forgiveness. The first being universities like Purdue being on the hook for a portion of unpaid student debt.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The outpouring of support for West Lafayette mayor John Dennis continues to grow following his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels released a statement. 

"John Dennis is handling the end of his public service career with the same class and grace that he has brought to his entire tenure.  His stellar record of achievement and measured, thoughtful decision making speaks for itself, and meanwhile the city-university relationship is the nation's best, thanks to John.  We all must hope for a successor who can carry on to the standard he has established."

Tags

Recommended for you