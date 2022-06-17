Mitch Daniels releases statement regarding John Dennis' diagnosis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The outpouring of support for West Lafayette mayor John Dennis continues to grow following his Alzheimer's diagnosis.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels released a statement.
"John Dennis is handling the end of his public service career with the same class and grace that he has brought to his entire tenure. His stellar record of achievement and measured, thoughtful decision making speaks for itself, and meanwhile the city-university relationship is the nation's best, thanks to John. We all must hope for a successor who can carry on to the standard he has established."