 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

Missing Man in Tippecanoe County

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing Man in Tippecanoe County Connor Patrick O'Leary

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette.

O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger to himself and is in need of medical attention.

He is wearing a green winter jacket, a black beanie and brown boots. He is most likely riding or walking beside his black and silver bike.

O'Leary is originally from Fishers Indiana and biked his way to Tippecanoe County on January 19.

If you see him you should immediately call the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department at 765-423-9322 or the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200. 

Recommended for you