Missing Man in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette.
O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger to himself and is in need of medical attention.
He is wearing a green winter jacket, a black beanie and brown boots. He is most likely riding or walking beside his black and silver bike.
O'Leary is originally from Fishers Indiana and biked his way to Tippecanoe County on January 19.
If you see him you should immediately call the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department at 765-423-9322 or the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.