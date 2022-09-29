Missing Lafayette teen back home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette teen last seen on Tuesday is back home.
16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon.
News 18 received word that the Silver Alert issued for Nour had been cancelled.
News 18 reached out to Lafayette police to get some more facts, and police say she was in the company of 18-year-old Jontae Liggins.
Police currently do not believe this was an abduction.
There's no word yet on any possible charges connected to the case.
But the good news is that everybody is safe and sound.