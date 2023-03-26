Missing Indiana teen may be in Tippecanoe or surrounding Counties

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — 15-year-old Peyton Steven Lee Bartlett has been missing from Mishawaka Indiana since the late hours of March 15 or early hours of March 16.
His father Jeff Bartlett reached out to News 18 saying Peyton is originally from the Greater Lafayette Area. With many of his friends and family still residing here Jeff says he thinks this would be the area Peyton would go.
He said his son is believed to be wearing a black sweatshirt with a neon logo that says "Dog Years". The teen has red hair and is approximately 5'11 and around 135 pounds.
According to a Facebook post from the Mishawaka Police Department if you locate Peyton call them at 574-258-1678.