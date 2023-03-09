 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional
rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Missing Indiana teen found safe in Attica; man arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Emily Barger (left) and Terry Ross

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — Police found a missing Indiana teen late Thursday after a statewide search.

Attica police received a tip that 14-year-old Emily Barger was staying in a shed behind a home, according to a news release.

She was later reunited with her father.

Barger was last seen on March 6 in Georgetown, Indiana, a town on the other side of the state and more than 100 miles south of Indianapolis.

She was believed to be in extreme danger. 

Terry Ross was named a person of interest in the search. Officers arrested him after they found him walking near Council and Washington streets in Attica.

Ross faces a preliminary charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Recommended for you