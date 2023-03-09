Missing Indiana teen found safe in Attica; man arrested

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — Police found a missing Indiana teen late Thursday after a statewide search.
Attica police received a tip that 14-year-old Emily Barger was staying in a shed behind a home, according to a news release.
She was later reunited with her father.
Barger was last seen on March 6 in Georgetown, Indiana, a town on the other side of the state and more than 100 miles south of Indianapolis.
She was believed to be in extreme danger.
Terry Ross was named a person of interest in the search. Officers arrested him after they found him walking near Council and Washington streets in Attica.
Ross faces a preliminary charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.