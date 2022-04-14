 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 11.8 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Missing Gary-area woman died from crash trauma, drowning

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime Tape Scene Generic

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The death of a missing woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident, coroners said Thursday.

Preliminary findings following an autopsy Thursday on 23-year-old Ariana Taylor of Calumet Township are consistent with trauma from a motor vehicle accident complicated with drowning, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

Other results are pending, it said.

Taylor's body was found at in a shallow drainage ditch around 9 a.m. Wednesday following a search by cadaver dogs, Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

The body was found more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where her vehicle was found on April 3, Hamady said.

At the time, police said they were investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Police would not comment on whether foul play could be involved.

Last week, Taylor’s mother reported her missing after the SUV she was believed to have been driving was recovered after having crashed down an embankment along Interstate 65 near the border of Lake Station and Gary.