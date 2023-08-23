Missing Delphi child found in Oklahoma

DELPHI, Ind. (WFLI) — A child reported missing from Delphi has been rescued in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the State Highway Patrol received an Endangered Missing Advisory on Friday and a suspect vehicle was found in Commerce, Oklahoma.
The Bureau said state troopers and the Commerce City Police Department recovered the child safely, and took a man into custody.
29-year-old Jonathan Eliezer Miranda Juarez is charged with First-Degree Rape, possession of Child Pornography, and Harboring a Juvenile Runaway.
Federal charges are also pending.