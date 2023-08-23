 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Clinton, Howard and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Missing Delphi child found in Oklahoma

DELPHI, Ind. (WFLI) — A child reported missing from Delphi has been rescued in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the State Highway Patrol received an Endangered Missing Advisory on Friday and a suspect vehicle was found in Commerce, Oklahoma.

The Bureau said state troopers and the Commerce City Police Department recovered the child safely, and took a man into custody.

29-year-old Jonathan Eliezer Miranda Juarez is charged with First-Degree Rape, possession of Child Pornography, and Harboring a Juvenile Runaway.

Federal charges are also pending.

