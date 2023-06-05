Mini 4-H Showmanship Returns to Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mini 4-H Showmanship program is retuning to the Tippecanoe County Fair.
Kids in Kindergarten, First and Second grade are able to experience what the 4-H organization is all about.
4-H Youth Development Educator, Dee Nicley, says this will be the second year for the livestock program.
“4-H is a National Youth Organization that is the leading organization that teaches life skills to kids through projects, activities and trips,” said Nicley. “So this is a great way for them to learn life skills that they’re going to need now and then when they’re adults as well.”
The Mini 4-H Program has been around for years, but they just recently added livestock to the program.
"Currently this year we have 264 mini 4-hers that are involved in either livestock or the building projects or both," said Nicley.
Each mini 4-H member is assigned a mentor.
The mentor is an older 4-H members who has experience in the organization.
We have a lot of kids enrolled in livestock in the regular 4-H program in Tippecanoe County," said Nicley. "So it just seemed like a great way to get the kids when they are younger already engaged in the projects and get them introduced to what that would be like in regular 4-H.”
For Tim Reese and his daughter Madison, promoting 4-H is what it's all about.
"That’s one of the goals is how do we keep this alive and how do we keep the interest in 4-H," said Tim. "The mini 4-H program is really an opportunity for young kids just getting started in 4-h to experience the livestock side.”
Madison will be showing for her 10th year at the upcoming Tippecanoe County Fair.
“I’m sad it’s coming to a close because it’s been such a big part of my life," said Madison.
Madison has been involved in many projects through 4-H, including showing sheep.
Last year she mentored a kindergartener through the Mini 4-H Program.
"Being able to teach somebody who’s so excited to learn about it is super heartwarming," said Madison. "I get to share my love for sheep and everything with someone else.”
Madison will be mentoring another mini 4-H member this summer.
Tim also serves as the Vice President of Tippecanoe County 4-H Exhibit Association.
He says he's excited to watch Madison mentor another mini 4-H member this year.
“You think about not every family has the opportunity to have livestock at hand," said Tim. "So we partner with all of the kids that have asked to be in the livestock show to be partnered with a mentor and at that point the mentor family takes them under the wing.”
During the fair on Thursday, July 27, the mini 4-H members will show off everything they’ve learned during Mini 4-H showmanship.
They’ll take their mentors livestock into the show ring.
“You’re seeing some young kid take ahold of a lamb and go out and do what you taught them," said Tim. "You see them be successful as they walk through that show arena and the smiles that come to their face and the memories they’re going to have will last forever.”
The Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair runs from July 21st through the 29th