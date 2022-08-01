Millions to be invested in Tippecanoe County's next hot property

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hot property southeast of Lafayette could be the next site for a big industrial development.
Tippecanoe County officials are investing millions of dollars into infrastructure upgrades at the so-called Steele property: a 300-acre piece of land on State Road 38 across from Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
The plot includes a rail spur and is close to major roads like Interstate 65 and U.S. 52.
Commissioner Tom Murtaugh hopes upcoming improvements encourage a new company to set up shop.
"That rail spur is both a blessing and a curse to that site because it is so close to 38, so there is a lot of infrastructure that needs to be done to provide access, in addition to drainage, and then providing water and sewer to those sites," Murtaugh says.
Commissioners are dedicating nearly $2 million of American Rescue Plan money toward the project.
The rest will be funded by revenue from the surrounding tax-increment financing district.