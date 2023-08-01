Midwest Railroad Fair planned in Linden

LINDEN, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're a railfan or history buff, here's something you might want to check out.
The Linden Depot Museum will host the third annual Midwest Railroad Fair two weekends from now.
The festival is a tribute to railroads of the past, present and the future.
Those who attend can watch a replica of an 1837 steam locomotive traverse the fair with a full crew and passengers.
There will also be food vendors if you're looking for a tasty treat.
Other unique exhibits include a marble stair from Chicago Union Station and a real stone sleeper from 1827.
The fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 12.