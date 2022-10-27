Michael Barnett not guilty of neglecting adopted Ukrainian daughter with dwarfism

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After about two hours of deliberation, jurors found Michael Barnett not guilty on all accusations he neglected his adopted daughter with dwarfism.
Natalia Barnett said her adoptive parents abandoned her in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada.
The Ukrainian immigrant who's about three feet tall said they left her in second-story Lafayette apartment in which she was unable to navigate the stairs, and without a walker or wheelchair or any knowledge of the city.
As we've reported, a detective told jurors about an interview in which Michael Barnett said his ex-wife saw the city as a "white trash town" where no one would notice.
Natalia Barnett testified on Wednesday she learned nearly everything about life, including how to read, write and wash her hair, from a Lafayette family that took her in.
Prosecutors said she was "entirely dependent on the Barnetts" and there "no one she knew she could turn to for help."
But defense attorneys argued "she wanted nothing to do with the Barnetts. She had moved on. ... It's her independent choice."
They added, "Natalia was living her best life."
As we've reported, they showed jurors videos of her running across a street, walking through a grocery store and clinging to the edge of a pool
They argued throughout the trial she was an able-bodied adult who was no longer interested in being a part of the family.
Family members surrounded Michael Barnett after the verdict as he burst into tears and walked out of the courtroom.
He and his ex-wife, Kristine Barnett, have said Natalia was an adult pretending to be a child.
But attorneys and witnesses weren't allowed to debate her age. She testified she was born in 1989, or about 21 years old at adoption.
Another thing never mentioned to jurors: the fact she was born in Ukraine and adopted in the U.S.
Both sides are under a gag order ahead of Kristine Barnett's jury trial in 2023.
Michael Barnett and his attorneys declined to comment.