Micah Wright, Mia Martin prepare for IHSAA Gymnastics State Finals

Two local gymnasts are competing in the IHSAA State Finals tomorrow at Ball State.
Micah Wright of Harrison and Mia Martin of Lafayette Jeff both qualified after impressive performances at the Valpo Regional.
Micah Wright placed third on beam with a score of 9.525 and placed sixth in All-Around. She will be competing in all events on Saturday.
Wright competed on floor her freshman year at State Finals.
Wright says she remembers the atmosphere was very energetic but it was right after Covid so she is excited for this year because there will be less restrictions.
At regionals, Wright said she cried tears of joy when she found out she qualified for states and couldn't stop smiling.
As far as preparation for States, Wright said she upgraded the difficulty of her floor and vault routines and has worked on perfecting the little details in her beam and bars routines.
"Coming into this season, I knew I had to step up and be the leader, and it'll help me going into senior year and to help with my recruitment process giving me the confidence that I can reach the next step. My whole family is coming and then my closest friends and even my best friends who's like, 'I'm not missing this one', I was like okay."
For Lafayette Jeff's Mia Martin, she has competed in nine other state finals for her club teams, but hasn't experienced a High School State meet.
Martin said her preparation this week has been better than she expected.
She added a few new moves to her routine ahead of Sectionals and has been working on those to bring her score up.
The Freshman Broncho is thankful for the amount of support she has received from her parents, coaches and even classmates she doesn't know very well for congratulating her and rooting for her at states.
She knows she has to bring her best tomorrow, but her main goal is to have fun and take it all in.
"To place in state that would be like a dream goal right there, life goal honestly, like making it to State wasn't even a goal in the first place, it was more of just like experiencing my first year as a freshman. It would just make me so happy."
State Finals details:
Worthen Arena, Ball State University, 1699 W. Bethel Avenue, Muncie.
Doors open to spectators at 10 am ET; Opening ceremonies at 11 am ET; Competition at 11:30 am ET.