...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Mental health resources available for PTSD

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new employee assistance program in Tippecanoe County will help those facing work-related post-traumatic stress disorder.

The program is designed for employees of the sheriff's office, prosecutor's office, community corrections, and other departments.

They're eligible for counseling if they've been exposed to situations that put them at risk of PTSD.

Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said those cases include graphic car crashes and crime scenes. 

You respond to that crash that involves a child, and then you don't realize it at the time, but it's affected you," Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said.  "You may not lose sleep right away but a few months down the road, it may start coming back up and you're losing sleep, maybe acting a little bit out of the norm and don't know what's going on.

He added that this idea has been in the works for more than three years.

There's things that you hear, see, smell and do throughout your career are going to affect you," Goldsmith said.  "It may not affect you now, but it may affect you ten years down the road. I'm glad to say we have a program now in place that will give those people the help they need."

County officials selected Doctor Kelly Dardeen with Suncrest Psychological Services as the provider.

Her specialty is trauma-focused work with EMS, police and fire fighters.

