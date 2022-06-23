Mental health resources available for PTSD

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new employee assistance program in Tippecanoe County will help those facing work-related post-traumatic stress disorder.
The program is designed for employees of the sheriff's office, prosecutor's office, community corrections, and other departments.
They're eligible for counseling if they've been exposed to situations that put them at risk of PTSD.
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said those cases include graphic car crashes and crime scenes.
You respond to that crash that involves a child, and then you don't realize it at the time, but it's affected you," Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said. "You may not lose sleep right away but a few months down the road, it may start coming back up and you're losing sleep, maybe acting a little bit out of the norm and don't know what's going on.
He added that this idea has been in the works for more than three years.
There's things that you hear, see, smell and do throughout your career are going to affect you," Goldsmith said. "It may not affect you now, but it may affect you ten years down the road. I'm glad to say we have a program now in place that will give those people the help they need."
County officials selected Doctor Kelly Dardeen with Suncrest Psychological Services as the provider.
Her specialty is trauma-focused work with EMS, police and fire fighters.