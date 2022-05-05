 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mental Health Awareness Month: Life in the Workplace

  • Updated
  • 0
Mental health in the workplace

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's Mental Health Awareness Month.  This is really something that touches all of us.

Every Thursday in May, News 18 will be talking to an expert about mental health here in our neck of the woods.  This week's theme is mental health in the workplace.

News 18 asked Stafka Poweleit with Meridian Addiction and Recovery Center about the current challenges for employers when it comes to handling mental health.

"Employers are more receptive, and mental health is a real thing. If we can talk about it then we can do something about it," Poweleit said.

Stafka also said that workers shouldn't be afraid to take breaks from time to time to relieve stress.

"Promote wellness, maybe during your break, you go for a walk. Don't use your vacation time for sick time. Have fun. We need to listen to what people are saying; and don't try to fix them or judge them," Poweleit said.

Next week, Stafka will talk about the mental health challenges for seniors in our community. 

For a closer look at what Meridian offers, click HERE.

