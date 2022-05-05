Mental Health Awareness Month: Life in the Workplace

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's Mental Health Awareness Month. This is really something that touches all of us.
Every Thursday in May, News 18 will be talking to an expert about mental health here in our neck of the woods. This week's theme is mental health in the workplace.
News 18 asked Stafka Poweleit with Meridian Addiction and Recovery Center about the current challenges for employers when it comes to handling mental health.
"Employers are more receptive, and mental health is a real thing. If we can talk about it then we can do something about it," Poweleit said.
Stafka also said that workers shouldn't be afraid to take breaks from time to time to relieve stress.
"Promote wellness, maybe during your break, you go for a walk. Don't use your vacation time for sick time. Have fun. We need to listen to what people are saying; and don't try to fix them or judge them," Poweleit said.
Next week, Stafka will talk about the mental health challenges for seniors in our community.
