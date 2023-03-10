 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Memorial planned after Covington teen's tragic death

  • 0
Terry Badger III (Credit: Covington softball Facebook page)

COVINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A memorial is planned for a teenager who tragically died.

Terry Badger III, 13, died on March 6, according to an online obituary.

Numerous reports to News 18 say Badger committed suicide after extensive bullying.

The community is encouraged to join a memorial walk at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The walk starts in the Covington Middle School Parking lot and ends at the baseball fields in Covington City Park.

A balloon release and candlelight vigil will follow.

Badger was an avid baseball player and athlete.

