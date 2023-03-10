Memorial planned after Covington teen's tragic death

COVINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A memorial is planned for a teenager who tragically died.
Terry Badger III, 13, died on March 6, according to an online obituary.
Numerous reports to News 18 say Badger committed suicide after extensive bullying.
The community is encouraged to join a memorial walk at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The walk starts in the Covington Middle School Parking lot and ends at the baseball fields in Covington City Park.
A balloon release and candlelight vigil will follow.
Badger was an avid baseball player and athlete.