Memorial fund established for fallen Indiana State Police trooper

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WLFI) — A memorial fund has been established after the death of Master Trooper James Bailey, who died after a crash on Friday on Interstate 69 south of Auburn.
Donations can be made at this weblink under the "Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section: https://indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes
Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @indiana-fallen-heroes.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Trooper Bailey was helping other troopers on I-69 with traffic backup as a result of weather related vehicle crashes near the 326 mile marker.
At that time, Trooper Bailey became aware of an individual driving at a high rate of speed evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department on I-69 approaching his location.
Trooper Bailey attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks.
He was then struck by the suspect vehicle.
Emergency medical care was rendered at the scene and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Trooper Bailey is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.
I-S-P Superintendent Doug Carter said, "This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey's family, friends and co-workers."