Meeting Knickerbocker Catering & Bar Service

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Taste of Tippecanoe is only two days away so we here at WLFI are taking a closer look every day this week as we get ready for our 1 hour special happening at 6 p.m. June 17th.
Today we spoke with one of the heads of Knickerbocker Catering & Bar Service, Brandon Reed, and while the saloon itself might be the "oldest bar in Indiana" the catering service is about a year old.
Reed even said that they almost didn't participate in Taste of Tippecanoe this year if wasn't for his work at The Arts Federation.
" I never actually thought about doing the taste until I was working at the Tippecanoe Arts Federation with Audrey and Ethan, and Ethan asks why I didn't have the Knickerbocker catering in the Taste of Tippecanoe this year and so I filled out the application and here we are. We're going to do the Taste this year for the first time."
You will be able to enjoy steak and chicken kebabs at their booth that will be located on 4th Street, and if you would like to schedule them to cater your own event you can find them on Facebook, under the name Knickerbocker Catering & Bar Service.