Meet the Fly Boy: Mikey Scott

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Mikey Scott is a Miami, Florida native and attends Saint Leo University.
What's it been like so far? What do you think about this city?
“Oh, the best thing so far is definitely the fans like them coming out to every game and supporting us and cheering every single guy. It's been great.”
You've been on a few away games. Describe this stadium and this atmosphere compared to those other ones.
“It definitely does not compare at all. I mean, this is a great place to play compared to any other place. It doesn't compare at all.”
Outside of baseball, what do you like to do here in Lafayette?
“Definitely hang out with the guys, maybe go play golf. Get to know them, too. And get to know the area a little bit, too. And so it's been cool.”
Have you found any hidden gems, restaurants, golf courses, anything you've enjoyed so far?
“I've tried the new ice cream place Igloo so it's been pretty cool, all those places. So that's about it. Yeah.”
Are you staying with a host family here in Lafayette?
“Yes, I am. They've been awesome. They've been treating me awesome. Food's been great. Place I've been staying has been great. So getting to know them has been an experience as well.”
Your very first game, you were named player of the game. What was that like?
“That was awesome. I mean, it put us on the map from the jump. We're just looking to see more games like that. And it's been an experience. It's been great.”
What are you looking to get out of being a part of the Lafayette Aviators this summer?
“Definitely, like, exposure, for sure. I mean, we do great. Getting to know the guys, I mean, putting people out there. So that's been great. And meeting new people. Yeah.”
What do you think you're going to miss most? You still have quite a few games left, but what are you going to miss most here about Lafayette and about this team?
“The fans and definitely the teammates. 100%. And the food.”