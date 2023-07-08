Meet the Fly Boy: Max Mandler

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Max Mandler is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native and attends Seton Hill University.
What do you think about Lafayette, Indiana, coming out here and playing baseball?
“I love it so far. It's a great crowd, great atmosphere. I haven't had much time to get around the city, but from what I've seen, it's an enjoyable place.”
So tell me about this crowd. You've gone on a few away games so far. How is it compared to other fans and other stadiums?
“I think these guys are just way more into the games. They really care about the team and how we're doing. Even when we see them outside of the games, they recognize us with our gear, ask us how we're doing, all that. So they're really invested and it's awesome to have them out every night.”
Off of the field, what are some things you like to do when you're not playing baseball?
“Golf. That's kind of been the biggest thing on the off day. We get pretty competitive with it, throw some money on the line, but I'm not going to speak to who's good, who's not good, but Lawson Cole is not very good at golf. That's all I'm going to say.”
Have you found a favorite course maybe in the area you guys like going to?
“There's Battle Ground. It's like 20 minutes from here. That's been the one we've been going to. It's good. It's open, fairways, but has its challenges. So that's been our go to spot.”
Any other maybe restaurants or places you've been on your off days where you guys have been able to explore a little bit, try some new things?
“Me and Joey Olsavsky, we've been going to Qdoba just about every day. Kind of a superstition. So that's been the main spot. But we went to Arni's the one night. That was great. Great pizza. I'd definitely go back, but for now, Qdoba, that's about it.”
Outside of baseball, not just in Lafayette, but just in general, you mentioned golf. Any other things you like to do off of the field?
“Work out, play a little basketball, just stay active. But I read a lot, which I don't know if that's cool or not, but I like it. But read, golf. Just staying active, anything I could do.”
You mentioned basketball. You realize you're in Indiana, a big basketball state, right next to Purdue, who had a great season. Have you been able to check out any gyms or did you watch Purdue this past basketball season?
“I watched a little bit of Purdue. A buddy that I played high school basketball against, Ethan Morton, he plays for Purdue, so he used to give us the work back in the day, but yeah. Familiar with Purdue, watched them watch them lose, unfortunately. But no, we went around, viewed Purdue's campus. We've been working out at the YMCA, playing some hoops there.”
Lastly, what are you looking to take away from this summer with the Aviators?
“Just the memories of friendships like these guys. You meet some of the best people in the world, and just taking it all in, being appreciative, grateful for the opportunities and making the most of it.”