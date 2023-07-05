Meet the Fly Boy: Mason Kelley

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Mason Kelley is a Mount Washington, Kentucky native and attends Northern Illinois University.
What has it been like so far this summer, being here in Lafayette and playing for the Aviators?
“It's been a lot of fun. The crowds are always really good, which is fun, and we've won some good amount of games, so that's nice.”
What do you like to do off of the field when you're not playing baseball?
“I'm interning this summer at the YMCA, so I'm there all day, and then I come here, and that's basically all I do.”
What has that been like, balancing work with playing?
“It's been hard, but, I mean, it's fun. I kind of like it. I haven't really worked too much before, so it's fun to get that experience.”
What is your day to day kind of life?
“Shadow personal trainers. I do some cleaning. That's basically most of my day for the most part. But, yeah, that's it.”
Looking down the line, what's the goal, what's the dream job?
“I'd like to be a strength conditioning coach for college if I could, and that's basically the goal.”
Any other things in Lafayette you've been able to check out?
“I've been around campus a little bit. I go to Igloo a lot. I like the Diet Cokes with the marshmallow vanilla. That's my go to.”
There you go. That's where we can find you off the field, right?
"That's exactly where you can find me."
Any pregame superstitions?
“Not too many pregame. I don't really like to eat pregame. That's about it.”
So after the game, is that when you get your meal for the day?
“Two meals after the game.”
What's your go to?
“Burger, chicken tenders, something like that? Yeah.”
Any other things you're looking forward to most this summer?
“Winning games. Yeah, winning games is fun.”