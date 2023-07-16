Meet the Fly Boy: Joe Olsavsky

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Joe Olsavsky is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native and attends John Carroll University.
The Lafayette Aviators announced on Saturday that Olsavsky signed a pro contract with the Atlanta Braves. Ahead of joining his new team, Sports 18 caught up with the infielder about his time in Lafayette as a Fly Boy.
What’s it like being here in Lafayette so far? How have you been enjoying it?
“Honestly, it’s been a great experience. Like, I know a couple guys on the team and just getting to know the area and seeing all the fans. It’s a lot of fun to be around this time of year.”
What’s it been like getting to know this group and these guys?
“It’s awesome. I mean, it’s kind of awkward at first meeting a bunch of new people, but as the games go on, it’s awesome because we all just want to play and we all want to win, and we just get really close. We play a lot of games on the bus and everything, and it’s awesome.”
How does this summer league kind of compare to maybe other ones you’ve played in previously?
“So I played in the Perfect Game league last year, and, I mean, it was a good experience, but this is just completely different. Everything’s nicer, and David does a really good job for us, but it’s a lot of fun.”
Off of the field for you personally, what are some things you like to do when you’re not playing baseball or working out or getting ready for a season?
“Golf. And actually, that’s one other thing that we do a lot. Lawson and I, we’re actually a pretty good team, so we went three over the other day. We’re going to take everybody’s money here, but golf is the biggest thing for me.”
I’ve had a few guys in these segments bring up golf and mention who’s maybe the best, who’s not so great.
“Max isn’t very good. Neither is Wyatt. Lawson and I come for them every time, and it’ll keep going all summer.”
So when you have a baseball game, any pregame superstition?
“So I kind of listen to Zach Bryan before on the car ride over here, but I also have my brisk socks on. They’re from college my freshman year. Every single game I’ve got to have them on. If not, it’ll probably be a bad game, but that’s why I always wear them.”
Speaking of college, how important is playing in a summer ball league like this just got you prepared for your college season?
“It’s pretty important for me. I want to be one of the best guys in our conference. I go to a D3 school, so I want to be ready and come back and lead by example for all the guys back home. And I think doing this in this summer league is providing that opportunity for me.”
If you could pick a dream job, anything like that, for your future. What do you think it’d be?
“Maybe like a coach or a scout or something like that. That’s why I’m in right now. I’m in sports leadership.”
If you could scout for any team, pro or college or be a coach, what team would it be?
“Oh, the Pirates, of course. Pittsburgh got to be.”
Any MLB player you kind of lookup to or try to model your game after at all?
“I love Trea Turner. He’s my favorite player, so I know he was on the Phillies, but I love Trea Turner. I’ve always loved him.”
What are you most looking forward to the rest of the summer with the Aviators?
“Winning some games, going to get a ring and just having some more fun with the guys. Playing some more golf, too.”