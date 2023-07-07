Meet the Fly Boy: James Jett

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — James Jett is a Louisville, Kentucky native and attends Charleston Southern.
What’s it like being in Lafayette, getting to know this group and playing some baseball here?
“Lafayette’s awesome. I got with a great group of guys, and I’m excited to be here for the whole summer.”
Describe the fans. You guys have had some exciting games here so far. What’s that been like?
“The atmosphere is great. The fans are great. No better place than to play here, so it’s pretty good.”
So, James Jett off of the baseball field. What are some other things you like to do?
“I like to watch YouTube, play video games, and when I’m at home, I like to play basketball with my friends and stuff like that. So I have at my host house we have another Aviator. His name is Charles, and he has a video game. So me and him play MLB The Show together. So that’s pretty fun.”
How has it been living with another Aviator? How has your host family been?
“My host family is great. Debbie and Don, they’re amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better host family. Charles, he’s a great host teammate, and then the guys are great. I mean, this is what summer ball is about. You have a lot of guys from different places, and you just build a relationship with them, and it’s good for the summer. So that’s the best part about it.”
Do you have any places that you’ve gone to in the area that you’ve enjoyed so far?
“I’d say Mary Lou’s donuts are really, really good. That’s the only place I’ve really been at, but, like, that place is really good.”
What is your go to donut you got there? What flavor?
The maple donut.
What are you looking to get out of this summer?
“Just ultimately, just building relationships with my teammates and then getting reps out here every day. Just treat it like I’m at school and stuff like that.”
How important is summer ball and how does it help you for your college season?
“Yeah, so, I mean, you’re playing every day, and you get to get those reps that you don’t get at school. So basically coming out here every day and just working and stuff like that will help me and help everybody really just get better at their game.”