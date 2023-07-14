Meet the Fly Boy: Brandon Daniels

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Brandon Daniels is an Alabama native who attends Lee University in Tennessee.
What's it been like being a part of this community, getting to know people and getting to know the area?
“This is my second year up here, so I've gotten to know a lot of the fans, a lot of the community. It's really good. It's fun to go out and see people talk to you about, ‘oh, go, Aviators’, and they recognize you. So it's really good to be up here for the second year. I mean, it's been fun up here.”
What did you like so much about your first year to come back and play again here your second year?
“I mean, the atmosphere at Loeb is awesome. The fans really get into it. The team's really cool. I mean, it's a nice place to play but I'm also doing an internship here with David in the front office, which is fun. He allowed me to come back up, do the internship, and allow me to play again, which is very interesting and fun.”
What is that like, balancing being on the field and then also maintaining what's going on behind the scenes?
“It's difficult at times. There's a lot of early mornings up here, a lot of late nights. You got to have good time management, be able to go to the gym, eat good, and be in the front office working, then playing at night.”
With the internship, what's the biggest thing you've learned so far about working in sports in a front office situation?
“It's really just making connections, really. I mean, you got to make connections to make sales, have people sponsor the field, sponsor the stadium, sponsor the team, which is what I wanted to do. I want to work in sports. I don't want to get out of it. So being able to make those connections for the long run is really interesting, fun.”
If you could pick any dream job, what would it be in sports?
“A head coach at a college team. I want to be a coach. I want to work with college players to really develop them for their future. My dream job is to coach college baseball, so that's what I want to do.”
What do you want to take away most from this experience? Being both on the field and as well with the internship?
“I just want to learn as much as possible, learn from the coaching staff about some new things on the field, to develop myself personally and from the front office. I just want to learn different ways how to manage a team, how to make those sales to people, to bring in some money, and just, like, how to run a really good organization, run it properly, run it smoothly. That's what I really want to take away from this.”