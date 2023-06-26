Meet Magali Frezzotti: Purdue Softball's newest head coach

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Softball didn’t have to search too far to find a new head coach. The program turned its sights inward and looked at the talent they already had.
There, they found MagaliFrezzotti, a coach that’s ready to take Purdue Softball to new heights.
And this team is going to be aggressive from the start. Frezzotti said, “We’re going to be smart, we’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to be disciplined. We want to be the team that initiates things. We want to be the team that if there’s a challenge, we want to be like ‘Okay let’s go.’ We’re prepared for this, we can do this.”
In order to help her team meet the expectations she has set, Frezzotti is going to be focusing on three core values.
Respect, trust, and discipline.
She told Sports 18 right from the get-go her team will be building on these values while learning to use these skills on and off the field.
Frezzotti said, “Great people make great players, and great players make great programs and great programs win championships. So, that’s going to be a little bit of a notion on the field but we are really going to go after being excellent people because that’s going to translate and that’s going to help us win championships.”
Winning Championships is something Frezzotti says will come in due time. For now, she’s focusing on taking one step at a time in order to reach her goals.
She said, “If you can identify the areas that are crucial and are very important for you to achieve success, and you can do a lot of that and not pay attention to the other things, you up the quality in the sense that you do it at a really exceptional, like high, level and then you can do it often.”
Purdue’s fall ball schedule isn’t out just yet, but Frezzotti tells us that they’ll have at least eight home games at Bittinger Stadium this year.
We’ll find out who Purdue will be playing when the schedule is released later this summer.