Meet-and-greet prepares veterans for next Greater Lafayette Honor Flight

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Dozens of area veterans were honored ahead of the next Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.
Sunday's meet-and-greet let the veterans meet their guardians for the trip to our nation's capitol.
The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight will take off for the second time this year on Tuesday.
It takes veterans from the Purdue Airport to Washington D.C. for a day. Veterans and their guardians tour memorials and monuments.
The meet-and-greet consisted of a program with singing and special guests.
Marine Corps Veteran Joseph Flores said it has him even more excited for Tuesday's trip.
"Meeting the other people that are going on the flight really gets you going, even more so, because it's just an honor," Flores said "The people that put this together are fabulous."
The Honor Flight will arrive back Tuesday evening.
News 18 will be on the flight as well.
The public is encouraged to welcome the veterans back when they land about 7:30 p.m. at the Purdue Airport.