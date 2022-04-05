Media luminaries honored at Delphi Opera House

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) - On the evening of March fifth, the Delphi Opera House and the Delphi Preservation Society honored both Lamb and Abbie VanSickle with a community-wide dinner and discussion moderated by News 18's Jeff Smith.
"A native of Delphi by the name of Bill Fraser was my teacher in my freshman year in high school at Jeff High School in Lafayette. And Bill Fraser taught me everything about broadcasting. And he was a tremendous influence," said Brian Lamb, Chairperson of C-SPAN, who has roots in Delphi.
VanSickle is a Pulitzer-prize winning journalist native to the area as well.
"I think that growing up here, I grew up in a really small town and learned to talk with and get along with everybody and I think that's a skill that's been super helpful as a journalist," said VanSickle.
This event is part of the "In the Limelight" Legacy Series dinners at the Delphi Opera House.
Both honorees have deep connections to Delphi. Brian Lamb's Delphi roots go back to his grandfather, Peter Lamb, whose signature can be seen on the back wall of the Opera House as a member of the Delphi Dramatic Club.
Lamb grew up in Lafayette and graduated from Purdue in Communication, where he was honored with the naming of the Brian Lamb School of Communication in 2011.
VanSickle graduated from Delphi High School in 2000. She served as an intern at the Journal and Courier and now is a California-based staff writer for The Marshall Project.
The panelists spoke about the future of media and their paths to where they are today.
The audience was able to engage with the speakers by asking questions at the end of the discussion, which left many feeling inspired.
These events are to raise funds for the Limelight Society, which ensures that the legacy of the Delphi Opera House continues on.