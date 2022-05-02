McCutcheon's RBI-singles send Jeff home with a devastating loss

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Jeff visited the McCutcheon Mavericks on Monday night. At first, things seemed even between the teams. Then McCutcheon took off and never looked back.
McCutcheon drew first blood in the first inning, but Jeff was able to quickly respond with a run of their own. However, that would be the only time the Bronchos would be on the board.
Junior Adam Ritchie for Jeff would be the only one to get home tonight. Garrett Rainey would have the only RBI single for his team.
After that run, it would be a McCutcheon night all night long.
Pitcher Brody Fine would go on to have one heck of a night. Fine would pitch 5.2 innings and strike out 11 people. On the opposite side, Fine would go to lead his team in RBI having two on the night.
Other Big offensive leaders for the Mavs would be Sage Adams who would have three hits and two runs, and Eli Swank who would have two hits and one RBI.
Final score McCutcheon wins 7-1 against Jeff.
OTHER SCORES;
GIRL’S SOFTBALL:
Benton Central def. Lewis Cass, 12-10.
North White def. Attica, 8-6.
North Newton def. Faith Christian, 1-0.
BOY’S BASEBALL:
West Lafayette def. Rensselaer Central, 11-1.
Delphi def. Rossville, 14-1.
Benton Central def. South Newton, 4-2.
GIRL’S TENNIS:
Covington High School def. McCutcheon, 4-1.