McCutcheon volleyball dominates Kokomo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mavericks were back in action tonight taking on NCC opponent Kokomo. Let's just say this game went by very quickly because the match was decided in less than an hour.
During the first set, the Mavericks dominated the WildKats.
McCutcheon went up early and refused to give up the lead. They took the first set 25-9.
After the first set concluded, we were able to see almost the whole Maverick roster get in.
Players off the bench made a huge difference in the game and helped push McCutcheon to victory. Players like Aedyhn Demko, Sydnie Kas, and Kenna Ford all had positive impacts on the game.
In fact, Lexi Shondell and Janessa Martinez had several aces during the game. Martinez actually helped the Mavs sweep the WildKatz when she got the final point during the third set.
McCutcheon won 3-0 and claimed their first NCC Victory.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
Clinton Prairie def. Carroll, 3-2.
Crawfordsville def. Seeger, 3-0.
South Newton def. Harrison, 3-0.
Benton Central def. LCC, 3-0.
BOYS SOCCER:
LCC def. North White, 3-1.
Faith Christian def. Rossville, 3-0.
Northwestern def. Kokomo, 2-1.
Carroll def. Tri-Central, 7-0.
Frankfort def. North Montgomery, 8-2.
West Lafayette def. Lebanon, 2-0.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Faith Christian def. Rossville, 10-0.
Harrison def. Logansport, 9-1.