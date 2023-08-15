McCutcheon’s expectations set high as the team heads into year two of the Josh Strasser era

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We are in the final countdown until the 2023 high school football season kicks off. Our next school on our Camp Frenzy tour takes us to McCutcheon high school.
Year one with Head Coach Josh Strasser was one for the books. Strasser led his team to a 3-7 record during his first year.
While that may not be the best for some teams, for McCutcheon, it was an excellent starting point. Because now, the Mavs know the expectations set, and they’ve had a full year to prepare for round two.
Strasser said, “There’s been a lot going on since February, and we talked about that this morning at practice. Our guys have put a lot of effort in. They’re competing very hard in practice and they’re working and developing their bodies.”
Ever since that list whistle blew, this team has been putting in the work.
The Mavs have been steadily increasing their endurance, and getting stronger in the weight room. That way they can be a four-quarter team when they step on the field.
But another area Strasser has focused on has to do with the mental game of football.
Strasser said, “You know I don’t know if we overcame adversity very well last year as a team. And that’s something that we’re continuing to put our team into situations during practice so they can learn from that. And you know everybody understands that you always divert to your training in a crisis situation.”
With all the work put in the off-season, Strasser feels the Mavs are more than ready to go. However, it won’t be a walk in the park this year.
Looking at the tough schedule ahead, McCutcheon will have to be on point every game if they want to see success.
McCutcheon opens the season up against Guerin Catholic this Friday at home.