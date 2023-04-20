McCutcheon leads 3-1 against Jeff until lightning stops all play

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school tennis was in action before the storms started up. Although, it was tough to play because of that wind! So tough in fact, the game had to end before it completely finished.
McCutcheon faced Lafayette Jeff and we have the results for you.
The Bronchos won at one singles thanks to Ariel Stimson. However, the Mavericks picked up three points of their own.
Senior Jacoby Cummings won at two singles. Lauren Graham and Jaidyn Winstead won at one doubles for McCutcheon.
Over at two doubles, the Mavs won thanks to Odalis Nicanor and Gali Villegas.
There was one match still going on at three singles between Briseida Aquino and Emma Lessley. Aquino won the first set 6-3 and Lessley won the second set 7-5.
The third set was called because of lighting.
The final score, McCutcheon was up 3 points to one against the Bronchos before the weather rolled in.
OTHER SCORES:
Softball:
Delphi def. Carroll, 1-0.
Lebanon def. Central Catholic, 15-2.
Harrison def. Logansport, 12-0.
Seeger def. Benton Central, 2-0.
Baseball:
Delphi def. Carroll, 12-11.
Lafayette Jeff def. Lebanon, 6-2.