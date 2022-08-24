McCutcheon hosts Central Catholic in women's soccer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — McCutcheon hosted the LCC Knights in girls soccer tonight.
LCC started strong, scoring the goal only in the first half .
But, come the second half, the Mavericks stepped up to their fight, and simply could not be stopped.
Chloe Finney got a foot in off the corner kick to tie things up 1-1. This was just the start for the Mavs...
Next up, Jenah Moffatt placed one perfectly in the lower left 90 to give McCutcheon the 2-1 lead.
It doesn't stop there, Sammy Wood goes one on one with the keeper, after beating out two defenders in the box, to score the final maverick goal.
McCutcheon defeated Central Catholic 3-1.