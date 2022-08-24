 Skip to main content
McCutcheon hosts Central Catholic in women's soccer

McCutcheon vs LCC women's soccer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — McCutcheon hosted the LCC Knights in girls soccer tonight.

LCC started strong, scoring the goal only in the first half .

But, come the second half, the Mavericks stepped up to their fight, and simply could not be stopped.

Chloe Finney got a foot in off the corner kick to tie things up 1-1. This was just the start for the Mavs...

Next up, Jenah Moffatt placed one perfectly in the lower left  90 to give McCutcheon the 2-1 lead. 

It doesn't stop there, Sammy Wood goes one on one with the keeper, after beating out two defenders in the box, to score the final maverick goal.

McCutcheon defeated Central Catholic 3-1. 

 

