McCutcheon hosts annual Mav Stampede

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — McCutcheon held their annual Mav Stampede Saturday morning.
For the full list of Mav Stampede results, CLICK HERE.
There was a pre-stampede community 5K run at 8 a.m. followed by high school boys, high school girls and middle school races.
This was the first time McCutcheon offered the community 5K, and former Cross Country Captain Cary Swick placed.
“I think it’s a lot of fun that they put this on,” Swick said. “This is the first year they did the community 5K, so I just thought it was really cool seeing all my because obviously I just graduated. I knew all these guys, so it was fun. Now they’re cheering on me and I get to see them.”
Swick said that while it is a tough race, it is a great way to start the season.
“The Mav Stampede is just really fun because it’s McCutcheon’s first time of the year fighting against Harrison, so it’s kind of the rival, so it’s head to head and it’s kind of the first big meet, so it’s just the atmosphere is so much fun and all the people,” Swick said. “But the course is a little hard sometimes, so it’s always a real struggle.’
After the community 5K, boys varsity and JV took the course.
Greencastle’s Landon Miller came in first place with a time of 17:18.37.
Eastern’s Obadiah Greene came in second place and Clinton Prairie’s Ethan Fleischhauer took third place.
As for team scores, Harrison finished in first with 38 points, McCutcheon in second place with 55 points and Central Catholic in third place with 107 points.
Northwestern finished one and two for the girls’ race.
Hannah Moore finished in first place with a time of 19.32.12. Her teammate Courtney Adams came in second.
Hannah Moore said while the course is really hard, she was happy with her and her teammate’s strong finish.
“I knew that today was going to be tough, just the course and everything like that, but since we’ve run it, I’m a senior this year, so I’ve run the course a couple of times and so I think I did a really good job mentally preparing and trying to prepare my teammates as well to even though it’s a tough course, keep your head in it and be ready for anything,” Moore said. “It was great. I was really happy with how the race went and definitely going one-two, it was kind of a cherry on top.”
After the two Tigers, three Raiders finished.
Harrison’s Rubi Rider, Kaitlyn Manfra and Sawyer Dewitt came in third, fourth and fifth place.
As for team scores, Harrison came in first with 29 points, Northwestern in second with 69 points and McCutcheon in third with 81 points.
