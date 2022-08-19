McCutcheon grad named 2022 Tyler Trent Award recipient

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Purdue University recently announced the recipient of the 2022 Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award. The award is given in honor of former Purdue student and super fan Tyler Trent, who lost his battle with cancer in 2019.
This year's recipient is Purdue senior and McCutcheon High School graduate Eric Magallanes. Magallanes began studying at Purdue in 2018 before being diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of oral cancer, in January of 2020.
For Magallanes, not even a cancer diagnosis could take away his positivity.
"I remember when the dentist told me my biopsy came back positive for cancer, I just smiled and I was like, ‘Alright, I'll just go through it with a smile on my face,’” Magallanes said.
At the time, Magallanes had planned to become a dentist himself. His prior training helped him recognize there was a problem when he noticed an unusual sore in his mouth.
During treatment, Magallanes lost his ability to speak and eat for nearly eight months. Doctors gave him nutrients through a feeding tube in his abdomen.
Even while battling cancer, Magallanes didn't slow down. He started a nonprofit with his friend called “My Fellow Man.”
"We were able to create about a couple hundred hygiene kits,” Magallanes said, “and then we were able to distribute them out to local churches, local homeless shelters, and I think some were just shipped out not too long ago."
After many surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy, Magallanes is now into his second year of remission. He says his experience in the dental field likely saved his life.
"I believe if I didn't go into that path, I probably would not have noticed the sore on my tongue,” Magallanes said. “I probably would not have noticed many symptoms that were appearing along the way. So I believe everything, the irony of it, kind of happened for a reason."
Now about to begin his final year as a Boilermaker, Eric says he hopes to make the most of what this award, and this second chance at life, will afford him.
"Having this scholarship is just an opportunity, an amazing opportunity,” Magallanes said. “I was in shock when I received it and I hope to continue [Tyler] Trent's legacy."
Magallanes says he expects to graduate from Purdue in May. He hopes to then attend dental school or begin a Master's program. As for his treatment, Magallanes says the next big milestone in his remission will be the five-year mark in August 2026.
Learn more about Magallanes’ journey here. Find his GoFundMe page, which is helping pay for medical expenses and his pursuit of becoming a dentist, here.