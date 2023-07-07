McCutcheon Football hosts 'Moms Camp"

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Football season is roughly 6 weeks away from kicking off the 20-23 season. However, before the players take to the field they have to go through preseason. But they weren’t the only ones doing so this year.
After all, the Moms have to participate too.
The McCutcheon Mavericks held their second annual ‘Moms Camp, where moms got to learn more about the game, and also participate in on-field drills with their kids.
Beth Leonard is a mom of a freshman in the football program. She said this is the first time she has done something like this, but it was an experience she’ll never forget.
Leonard said, “It’s not very often that you get a chance to be on the field and do the same activities and drills that your kids do so being able to experience that and put it into action is pretty exciting.”
This camp wasn’t just to test out the mom's skills, or to quiz them in the classroom. It was also a chance for moms of the program to get together and meet before the season starts.
Jane Smith said, “It is a good way to see the other moms and just to meet the coaches too. Because we don’t get to see them a lot other than Coach Strasser who’s the main dude.”
All in all, everyone who showed up had a fantastic time, and now, the entire Mavs football program is eager for the season to get underway.
McCutcheon will open its season on August 18 against Guerin Catholic at home.