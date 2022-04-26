McCutcheon comes back and defeats Logansport

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — McCutcheon Mavericks squeaked by the Logansport Berries and move on to a 7-2 record. Three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning sealed the deal for the Maverick's win.
Logansport was winning 2-1 heading into the fourth inning.
No runs were scored in the fourth, but the fifth is where things get interesting.
Mavericks closed out the top of the fifth quickly and got to work in the bottom.
A two-RBI double by Kennedy Peckinpaugh would put the Mavs up by one.
Then a sacrificial bunt from Haylee Smith would send Peckinpaugh home right after and Mavs are up by two.
Final score McCutcheon wins 4-2.
Logansport had nine hits on the night and batted .290.
Meanwhile, McCutcheon batted .308 and had 8 hits.
Maverick bullpen recorded 7 strikeouts on the night.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRL’S SOFTBALL:
Faith Christian def. Attica, 9-6.
LCC def. Guerin, 7-5.
Benton Central def. Twin Lakes, 4-1.
BOY’S BASEBALL:
Kokomo def. McCutcheon, 9-8.
Harrison def. Lafayette Jeff, 9-8.
West Lafayette def. Benton Central, 13-2.
Maconaquah def. Faith Christian 12-5.
LCC def. Rensselaer Central, 11-8.
Delphi def. Clinton Central, 12-4.