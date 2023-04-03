 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend
and along the Lower Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding
primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 12 PM EDT Tomorrow.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Monday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

McCutcheon baseball wins big in first game of the year

  • 0
Mccutcheon wins big in baseball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High School baseball is back in action. Today the McCutcheon Mavericks played against the Tri-West Bruins for the start of their season. 

And this game was anything but boring.

McCutcheon went up early leading 5-1 after the first inning. Tri-West made a bit of a comeback putting up two runs at the top of the second that included a home run.

Then, it got worse for the Bruins.

McCutcheon put up six runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead by eight. And if you think that lead was big enough, the Mavs said no it wasn’t.

McCutcheon also put up five more runs in the bottom of the fourth, which included a two-run home run from Logan Marsell.

McCutcheon would end up mercy-ruling the Brunis and winning 16-3.

They next take on West Lafayette on Wednesday.

