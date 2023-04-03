McCutcheon baseball wins big in first game of the year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High School baseball is back in action. Today the McCutcheon Mavericks played against the Tri-West Bruins for the start of their season.
And this game was anything but boring.
McCutcheon went up early leading 5-1 after the first inning. Tri-West made a bit of a comeback putting up two runs at the top of the second that included a home run.
Then, it got worse for the Bruins.
McCutcheon put up six runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead by eight. And if you think that lead was big enough, the Mavs said no it wasn’t.
McCutcheon also put up five more runs in the bottom of the fourth, which included a two-run home run from Logan Marsell.
McCutcheon would end up mercy-ruling the Brunis and winning 16-3.
They next take on West Lafayette on Wednesday.