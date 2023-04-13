 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

McCutcheon and Harrison out of the North Central Conference after 2023-24 school year

Harrison vs. McCutcheon GBB

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison and McCutcheon high school will no longer be a part of the North Central Conference after the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the North Central Conference, NCC officials and athletic directors discussed "amending the conference membership structure."

They wanted to cut the number of schools in the conference from 9 to 7. This was put to a vote which ultimately passed 8-2.

After the 2024 school year, the only schools that will be in the NCC Conference will be Logansport, Anderson, Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff, Marion, Muncie Central, and Richmond.

SCORES FROM AROUND THE AREA:

BASEBALL:

Covington def. Attica, 23-3.

Harrison def. West Lafayette, 15-4.

North White def. Faith Christian, 17-3.

Peru def. Delphi, 9-6.

SOFTBALL:

Covington def. Attica, 8-7.

Logansport def. Lafayette Jeff, 19-3.

Faith Christian def. Indiana School for the Deaf, 8-0.

Pioneer def. Delphi, 8-6.

McCutcheon def. Zionsville, 7-5.

Benton Central def. Rensselaer Central, 9-2.

Avon def. Harrison 4-2.

