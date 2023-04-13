McCutcheon and Harrison out of the North Central Conference after 2023-24 school year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison and McCutcheon high school will no longer be a part of the North Central Conference after the 2023-2024 school year.
According to the North Central Conference, NCC officials and athletic directors discussed "amending the conference membership structure."
They wanted to cut the number of schools in the conference from 9 to 7. This was put to a vote which ultimately passed 8-2.
After the 2024 school year, the only schools that will be in the NCC Conference will be Logansport, Anderson, Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff, Marion, Muncie Central, and Richmond.
SCORES FROM AROUND THE AREA:
BASEBALL:
Covington def. Attica, 23-3.
Harrison def. West Lafayette, 15-4.
North White def. Faith Christian, 17-3.
Peru def. Delphi, 9-6.
SOFTBALL:
Covington def. Attica, 8-7.
Logansport def. Lafayette Jeff, 19-3.
Faith Christian def. Indiana School for the Deaf, 8-0.
Pioneer def. Delphi, 8-6.
McCutcheon def. Zionsville, 7-5.
Benton Central def. Rensselaer Central, 9-2.
Avon def. Harrison 4-2.